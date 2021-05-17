Bruins Vs. Capitals Game 2 Highlights: B's Even Series With OT Win

Brad Marchand's OT goal gives Bruins Game 2 win, evens series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins coughed up two leads in Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Washington Capitals, but they emerged victorious with a 4-3 win in overtime.

After losing in overtime in Game 1 on Saturday night, the B's were able to even the series when Brad Marchand scored just 39 seconds into the extra period Monday night at Capital One Arena.

We've now seen 11 consecutive Bruins-Capitals playoff games decided by a single goal, which is a new NHL record. Six of those 11 matchups went to overtime. We should expect plenty more close games in this series between these evenly matched teams.

Here's a recap of Game 2.

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 4, Capitals 3

BOX SCORE

SERIES: 1-1

HIGHLIGHTS

The Bruins struck first when Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the series. Capitals goalie Craig Anderson was a little too aggressive challenging outside his crease.

The @NHLBruins strike first!



The fake from Coyle, and the goal by DeBrusk gives Boston the early lead in Game 2. #StanleyCup // NBCSN pic.twitter.com/wliPzISxGw — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 17, 2021

It didn't take long for the Capitals to equalize. Alex Ovechkin's shot from inside the faceoff circle was tipped past B's goalie Tuukka Rask by T.J. Oshie for a power-play goal.

The Bruins regained the lead when captain Patrice Bergeron scored his first goal of the series. He didn't even have a single shot on net in Game 1.

The Captain has his goal!



Patrice Bergeron puts the @NHLBruins back on top. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/ZwMie2cDEc — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 18, 2021

The Capitals evened the score at two goals apiece thanks to another deflection in front or Rask's crease. Still, it was a pretty soft tally for Rask to give up. Garnet Hathaway was credited with the goal.

The Capitals and Bruins are trading goals in the first!



Washington gets one right off the face-off. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Hy0XepjP0t — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 18, 2021

After a scoreless second period, Hathaway gave his team its first lead of the night with his second goal of the game. A bad pinch by B's defenseman Kevan Miller in the neutral zone created an odd-man rush for Washington.

Come for the @Capitals' go-ahead goal.



Stay for Nic Dowd's celebration. #StanleyCup // NBCSN pic.twitter.com/dPtwWZSnff — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 18, 2021

The Bruins tied the score 3-3 late in the third period with just about every player crashing the net before Taylor Hall batted the loose puck past the goal line.

TIE GAME!@NHLBruins get the tying goal with 2:49 left! #StanleyCup // NBCSN pic.twitter.com/p6D50THajz — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 18, 2021

Marchand's first goal of the series was the game-winner.

SERIES TIED.



BRAD MARCHAND WITH THE GAME WINNER IN OVERTIME! @NHLBruins #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/KuUm7ies7s — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 18, 2021

UP NEXT

The series will shift to TD Garden in Boston for Game 3. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.