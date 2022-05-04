Bruins Vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Preview, Projected Lineups, Odds and Prediction

Bruins-Hurricanes Game 2 preview, projected lineups, odds and prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins lost Game 1 of their first-round playoff series last season, bounced back with a Game 2 win and ultimately advanced to the conference semifinals.

They are hoping a similar path to success begins Wednesday night in Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

The Bruins played a pretty good road game for most of Monday night's series opener, but a couple deflection goals late in the second period helped the 'Canes take control of the matchup and cruise to a 5-1 victory.

The Hurricanes are 4-0-0 with a 22-2 goal differential against the Bruins this season. What can the B's do to achieve better results?

Here's a preview of Bruins-Hurricanes Game 2.

Key storylines

Where's the offense?

The Bruins had little trouble outshooting (36-25) the Hurricanes and creating more scoring chances (29-28) in Game 1, they just couldn't finish any of these opportunities. Their only goal came on a Taylor Hall shot from the high slot that somehow found its way to the back of the net.

The Hurricanes fought hard through the slot to get traffic in front of B's goalie Linus Ullmark and make it difficult for him to see shots from the point. They scored twice this way in Game 1. The Bruins need to employ a similar strategy and get bodies in front of 'Canes netminder Antti Raanta. Raanta gave up plenty of juice rebounds Monday but the Bruins didn't have enough guys in front of the net to capitalize on them.

The other way to generate offense is scoring on the power play, which the Bruins have really struggled to do over the last month. They had an 0-for-39 drought in April and went 0-for-3 with the man advantage in Game 1. The Bruins could barely enter the zone cleanly against the Hurricanes' No. 1 ranked penalty kill. Carrying the puck into the zone or doing those cute drop passes won't work against an aggressive 'Canes PK and its blue line wall. Dumping the puck in and winning the puck battle below the goal line to set up the power play needs to be an adjustment made by Boston in Game 2.

Switching up the D

The Bruins are mixing up their defense pairings a bit. Matt Grzelcyk will move up to the top pairing and play the left side next to Charlie McAvoy. Hampus Lindholm will go down and play the left side on the second pairing with Brandon Carlo.

The Grzelcyk-Carlo pairing had an awful Game 1 performance. Grzelcyk was on the ice for three goals and his poorly timed pinch in the third period led to a 2-on-1 scoring chance for the 'Canes, which they scored on to take a 3-1 lead.

Splitting the Lindholm-McAvoy pairing gives Boston's blue line a little more balance and someone on each of the top two pairings who can execute clean breakouts against Carolina's aggressive forecheck. Grzelcyk and McAvoy also have great chemistry as a pairing and ranked No. 1 in several shot and goals metrics during the regular season.

The one concern with this switch is Carlo and Lindholm didn't play well together during the regular season, but that was a pretty small sample size of just 20:25 at 5-on-5. How quickly they can develop chemistry on the fly will be worth watching Wednesday night and throughout the playoffs.

Projected Lineups

BOSTON BRUINS

Forwards

Brad Marchand--Patrice Bergeron--Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall--Erik Haula--David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic--Charlie Coyle--Craig Smith

Nick Foligno--Tomas Nosek--Curtis Lazar

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk--Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm--Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort--Connor Clifton

Goalie

Linus Ullmark

CAROLINA HURRICANES

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov--Sebastian Aho--Seth Jarvis

Max Domi--Vincent Trocheck--Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter--Jordan Staal--Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook--Jesperi Kotkaniemi--Martin Necas

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin--Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei--Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith--Ian Cole

Goalie

Antti Raanta

Odds

Moneyline

Hurricanes: -121

Bruins: +100

Over/Under Total Goals

Over 5.5: -121

Under 5.5: +100

All lines via PointsBet

Prediction

Bruins win 3-2