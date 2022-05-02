Bruins Vs. Hurricanes Lineups: Projected Lines, Pairings, Goalies for Game 1

Bruins-Hurricanes lineups: Projected lines, pairings, goalies for Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For the third time in the last four years, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature a series between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes.

Unlike the two previous series, the Hurricanes have the home ice advantage. This first-round matchup begins Monday night at PNC Arena, where the Hurricanes lost twice during the Bruins' 2019 Eastern Conference Final sweep.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Bruins will have a full lineup after missing right winger David Pastrnak and defenseman Hampus Lindholm for a few weeks in April due to injuries.

Linus Ullmark will start in net for Boston. He was the NHL's best goalie in April and outplayed rookie Jeremy Swayman over the final two months of the regular season. Ullmark deserves to get the nod in the series opener.

The Hurricanes will be without No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen, who's battling a lower leg injury suffered a few weeks ago against the Colorado Avalanche. Antti Raanta, who's 32 years old, will make his first ever playoff start Monday night. He posted a .895 save percentage in April.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams entering Game 1.

Boston Bruins

Forwards

Brad Marchand--Patrice Bergeron--Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall--Erik Haula--David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic--Charlie Coyle--Craig Smith

Nick Foligno--Tomas Nosek--Curtis Lazar

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm--Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk--Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort--Connor Clifton

Goalie

Linus Ullmark

Carolina Hurricanes

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov--Sebastian Aho--Seth Jarvis

Max Domi--Vincent Trocheck--Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter--Jordan Staal--Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook--Jesperi Kotkaniemi--Martin Necas

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin--Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei--Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith--Ian Cole

Goalie

Antti Raanta