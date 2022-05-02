Bruins Vs. Hurricanes Lineups: Projected Lines, Pairings, Goalies for Game 1

Bruins-Hurricanes lineups: Projected lines, pairings, goalies for Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
For the third time in the last four years, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature a series between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes.
Unlike the two previous series, the Hurricanes have the home ice advantage. This first-round matchup begins Monday night at PNC Arena, where the Hurricanes lost twice during the Bruins' 2019 Eastern Conference Final sweep.
Bruins vs. Hurricanes first-round playoff preview, odds and prediction
The Bruins will have a full lineup after missing right winger David Pastrnak and defenseman Hampus Lindholm for a few weeks in April due to injuries.
Linus Ullmark will start in net for Boston. He was the NHL's best goalie in April and outplayed rookie Jeremy Swayman over the final two months of the regular season. Ullmark deserves to get the nod in the series opener.
U.S. & World
The Hurricanes will be without No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen, who's battling a lower leg injury suffered a few weeks ago against the Colorado Avalanche. Antti Raanta, who's 32 years old, will make his first ever playoff start Monday night. He posted a .895 save percentage in April.
Complete schedule for Bruins vs. Hurricanes first-round playoff series
Here are the projected lineups for both teams entering Game 1.
Boston Bruins
Forwards
Brad Marchand--Patrice Bergeron--Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall--Erik Haula--David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic--Charlie Coyle--Craig Smith
Nick Foligno--Tomas Nosek--Curtis Lazar
Defensemen
Hampus Lindholm--Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk--Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort--Connor Clifton
Goalie
Linus Ullmark
Carolina Hurricanes
Forwards
Andrei Svechnikov--Sebastian Aho--Seth Jarvis
Max Domi--Vincent Trocheck--Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter--Jordan Staal--Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook--Jesperi Kotkaniemi--Martin Necas
Defensemen
Jaccob Slavin--Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei--Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith--Ian Cole
Goalie
Antti Raanta