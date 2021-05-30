Bruins Vs. Islanders Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channel for Second Round

Complete schedule for Bruins-Islanders second-round series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NHL has finally announced the complete schedule for the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders.

Game 1 between the Bruins and Islanders was played Saturday night at TD Garden in Boston, where the B's won 5-2 with a hat trick from David Pastrnak.

Here's the rest of the schedule for this Round 2 matchup.

Game Date Time (ET) Location TV 1 Saturday, May 29 8 p.m. at Boston NBC 2 Monday, May 31 7:30 p.m. at Boston NBCSN 3 Thursday, June 3 7:30 p.m. at NY NBCSN 4 Saturday, June 5 7:15 p.m. at NY NBC 5* Monday, June 7 TBD at Boston TBD 6* Wednesday, June 9 TBD at NY TBD 7* Friday, June 11 TBD at Boston TBD

Bruins-Islanders was the first of the four second-round series to start. The only Round 1 series still ongoing features the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Those teams will play a decisive Game 7 on Monday, and that matchup will overlap with Bruins-Islanders Game 2 on that night.