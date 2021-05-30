Local

Bruins Vs. Islanders Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channel for Second Round

By Nick Goss

Complete schedule for Bruins-Islanders second-round series

The NHL has finally announced the complete schedule for the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders.

Game 1 between the Bruins and Islanders was played Saturday night at TD Garden in Boston, where the B's won 5-2 with a hat trick from David Pastrnak.

Here's the rest of the schedule for this Round 2 matchup.

Game DateTime (ET)LocationTV
1Saturday, May 298 p.m.at BostonNBC
2Monday, May 317:30 p.m.at BostonNBCSN
3Thursday, June 37:30 p.m.at NYNBCSN
4Saturday, June 57:15 p.m.at NYNBC
5*Monday, June 7TBDat BostonTBD
6*Wednesday, June 9TBDat NYTBD
7*Friday, June 11TBDat BostonTBD

Bruins-Islanders was the first of the four second-round series to start. The only Round 1 series still ongoing features the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Those teams will play a decisive Game 7 on Monday, and that matchup will overlap with Bruins-Islanders Game 2 on that night.

