Bruins Vs. Islanders Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channel for Second Round

The NHL has finally announced the complete schedule for the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders.
Game 1 between the Bruins and Islanders was played Saturday night at TD Garden in Boston, where the B's won 5-2 with a hat trick from David Pastrnak.
Here's the rest of the schedule for this Round 2 matchup.
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Location
|TV
|1
|Saturday, May 29
|8 p.m.
|at Boston
|NBC
|2
|Monday, May 31
|7:30 p.m.
|at Boston
|NBCSN
|3
|Thursday, June 3
|7:30 p.m.
|at NY
|NBCSN
|4
|Saturday, June 5
|7:15 p.m.
|at NY
|NBC
|5*
|Monday, June 7
|TBD
|at Boston
|TBD
|6*
|Wednesday, June 9
|TBD
|at NY
|TBD
|7*
|Friday, June 11
|TBD
|at Boston
|TBD
Bruins-Islanders was the first of the four second-round series to start. The only Round 1 series still ongoing features the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Those teams will play a decisive Game 7 on Monday, and that matchup will overlap with Bruins-Islanders Game 2 on that night.
