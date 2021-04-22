Bruins Win Sixth Straight Game, 5-1

Highlights: Bruins beat Sabres for sixth straight win, 5-1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins took down the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman was impressive once again for the B's, stopping 29 of the Sabres' 30 shots. Brad Marchand scored his 25th goal of the season in the first period, then Matt Grzelcyk, David Pastrnak, Nick Ritchie and David Krejci followed with goals of their own.

Here's a complete recap of the B's win as Boston improves to 6-0-0 since the NHL trade deadline.

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 5, Sabres 1

BOX SCORE

BRUINS' RECORD: 27-12-6

Bruins vs. Sabres highlights

Brad Marchand once again strikes first:

Matt Grzelcyk puts the B's back up one:

🚨GOAL!🚨



David Pastrnak makes it 3-1 Bruins:

Nick Ritchie with some insurance:

Bruins schedule

Friday, April 23: at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET