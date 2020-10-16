Boston Symphony Orchestra

BSO Cancels Holiday Pops, Winter/Spring Season Due to COVID

Details about a new digital series by BSO and the Boston Pops for November and December will be announced on Oct. 28

By Mia Len

The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Friday that its hiatus from live performances with audiences due to the coronavirus pandemic will continue into the new year, and possibly beyond, with the cancellation of the BSO 2020-21 Winter/Spring season and Holiday Pops 2020 Series at Symphony Hall.

The BSO and Boston Pops plan to make an announcement with details on a newly recorded digital series for November and December on Oct. 28. In addition, they plan to start releasing new online content starting Nov. 19 and continuing into 2021.

In a joint statement, the organizations gave additional details about their plans for online content.

“One of the silver linings that has come out of this challenging period is the creation of a new library of audio and video material that we’ve created to help our music community et through this difficult time and the forced hiatus from the live concert experience," the statement said.

The BSO said it will be continuously monitoring the situation in an effort to bring back live audiences to Symphony Hall, however, they do not expect to begin that process for at least a few months.

