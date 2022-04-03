Grammys 2022

BTS Makes it to Grammys Together As a Group After Jungkook COVID Quarantine

The group, which is nominated for their hit “Butter,” will also perform on the show

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

BTS arrived at the Grammys at full strength after one of their members recently tested positive for COVID-19.

All seven members of the Korean megastar boy band walked the carpet wearing custom Louis Vuitton suits with sneakers in a range of colors from bright white to muted blue. Member V wore a bouquet of giant floral pins.

Member Jungkook was recently released from quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

