Boston Business Journal

BU wins city approval for tower renovations, new academic building

By Greg Ryan

The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved Boston University’s real estate plan for its Charles River campus through 2026, including major renovations to Warren Towers and Mugar Memorial Library and a new school of global studies.

The board also gave the green light to a large lab complex on Wentworth Institute of Technology property a month after tabling the proposal, as well as two office-to-housing conversions and Jones Street Investment Partners’ 236-unit apartment building behind the convention center in South Boston.

