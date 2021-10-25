Tom Brady

Buccaneers Announce Compensation for Fan Who Initially Had Tom Brady's 600th Touchdown

By Jake Levin

Bucs compensate fan who initially received Brady's 600th TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We finally have a value for the ball that Tom Brady threw for his 600th career touchdown pass.

Byron Kennedy, a 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who initially received the ball from Mike Evans, will be given assorted memorabilia and season tickets for the rest of this season and next in exchange for returning the ball to Brady. 

That's not bad, but another piece of Brady memorabilia -- the ball from his first career touchdown pass, to Terry Glenn -- recently fetched well over $400,000 at an auction.

Kennedy, who said that like Evans, he was unaware of the significance of the ball at first, does have one additional request: he'd like to play a round of golf with Brady.

It's possible that Kennedy still has more coming his way, as everything listed above is only what the Buccaneers are comping him. Brady did say Sunday that Kennedy would get "something nice" in return.

