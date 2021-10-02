NFL

Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Has Multiple Fractured Ribs: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end has "multiple broken ribs" that could keep him out several weeks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

By Darren Hartwell

Report: Gronk could miss weeks with 'multiple' fractured ribs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

What would it take to prevent Rob Gronkowski from returning to New England to face his former team?

Broken bones, apparently.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end has "multiple broken ribs" that could keep him out several weeks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

Perry's Mailbag: Plenty of topics to address ahead of Pats-Bucs

The severity of Gronkowski's injury, which he suffered in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, explains why he'll miss Sunday night's highly-anticipated game against the Patriots. It also explains why he won't even make the trip, as the flight to New England would exacerbate his rib injury, per Schefter.

Rob Gronkowski suffered multiple fractured ribs last Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

Given the nature of his injury, it's remarkable that Gronkowski was even listed as doubtful Friday instead of out. It sounds like the 32-year-old did everything he could to try to make the trip.

"We held out hope all week that Gronk would be ready," a team source told Schefter. "He's a different breed."

Gronk's absence means Tom Brady will make his New England return without his longtime tight end, who has four touchdown catches through three games. The Bucs also are without running back Giovani Bernard, so Brady will be down a couple weapons at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Patriots Stories

patriots fans 1 hour ago

Foxboro Couple, Diehard Patriots Fans to Marry on Pats-Bucs Game Day

Patriots 10 hours ago

Brady's Return: Everything You Need to Know About Sunday's Pats-Bucs Game

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLRob GronkowskiTampa Bay BuccaneersTampa BayGronk
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us