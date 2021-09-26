NFL

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski Exits Game Vs. Rams With Injury

The severity of the injury is not yet known.

By Justin Leger

Gronk leaves Buccaneers vs. Rams with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Rob Gronkowski was forced out of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Los Angeles Rams game with an injury.

The former New England Patriots tight end took a huge hit from Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis. He walked off the field under his own power, but exited to the locker room after being looked at by trainers in the medical tent.

U.S. & World

Long Island Sep 25

At Gabby Petito Memorial, Dad ‘Couldn't Be More Proud' of Daughter's Impact

Amtrak 23 hours ago

3 Killed When Amtrak Train From Chicago Derails in Montana

The severity of the injury is not yet known.

Gronk had three catches for 47 yards prior to the injury. The four-time Super Bowl champion has four touchdowns through the first three weeks of the 2021 season.

The Buccaneers will visit the New England Patriots next Sunday night.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLRob GronkowskiTampa Bay BuccaneersGronkgronkowski injury
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us