Bucs' Tom Brady Has Special Moment With Young Fan Who Beat Cancer

WATCH: Brady has special moment with young fan who beat cancer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory and reached yet another milestone on Sunday, but his biggest Week 7 moment had nothing to do with his performance on the field.

With 1:25 left in the Bucs' 38-3 win over the Bears, Brady approached a young boy who held up a sign that read, “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer." The former New England Patriots quarterback gave him his hat, prompting an emotional reaction from the fan.

See the boy's sign and the amazing video of the interaction below:

This is what it's all about 💪 https://t.co/8uA9H3pUD0 pic.twitter.com/YYwgcv2ah9 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 25, 2021

It doesn't get any better than that.

Brady tossed four touchdown passes in the Buccaneers' victory, including the 600th TD pass of his career. Still, it's the heartwarming moment with the young fan that he'll never forget.