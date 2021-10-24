Tom Brady

Bucs' Tom Brady Has Special Moment With Young Fan Who Beat Cancer

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Brady has special moment with young fan who beat cancer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory and reached yet another milestone on Sunday, but his biggest Week 7 moment had nothing to do with his performance on the field.

With 1:25 left in the Bucs' 38-3 win over the Bears, Brady approached a young boy who held up a sign that read, “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer." The former New England Patriots quarterback gave him his hat, prompting an emotional reaction from the fan.

See the boy's sign and the amazing video of the interaction below:

Brady matches yet another record with performance Sunday

It doesn't get any better than that.

Brady tossed four touchdown passes in the Buccaneers' victory, including the 600th TD pass of his career. Still, it's the heartwarming moment with the young fan that he'll never forget.

