Bucs' Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Put on a Show in Super Bowl Win Over Chiefs

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have done it again.

The former New England Patriots greats added yet another Lombardi Trophy to their collections Sunday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

For Brady, that's now an unprecedented seven Super Bowl titles in 10 appearances. It's Gronkowski's fourth after winning three with Brady in New England.

Both ex-Patriots were outstanding in the dominant Buccaneers' victory. Brady threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and Gronk hauled in six passes for 67 yards and two TDs.

Here were the top highlights:

Brady and Gronkowski connected for the first touchdown of Super Bowl LV, an eight-yard score late in the first quarter:

The dynamic duo added another TD in the second quarter to take the 14-3 lead:

Twice as nice 😁



📺: #SBLV on CBS pic.twitter.com/ud3uCHFfht — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 8, 2021

Brady and Tyrann Mathieu got into a heated trash-talk exchange, and that probably wasn't a great move by the Chiefs safety in hindsight:

Brady and Mathieu exchange some words 🗣



(via @NFLUK)pic.twitter.com/asI2FzOlmU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2021

Antonio Brown, another former Patriot, found the end zone in the second quarter for Brady's third TD pass of the game:

Leonard Fournette joined the party with a long TD run in the third quarter to widen Tampa's lead:

The Chiefs' woes continued with a Patrick Mahomes interception in the third quarter:

The Bucs defense came to play:

Mahomes' second INT seals it: