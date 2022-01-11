Tuukka Rask

Bud Light Responds to Tuukka Rask's Bruins Return With Funny Contract Joke

If Rask wins a Stanley Cup as the Bruins' starting goalie, he'll never have to buy another drink in Boston ever again

Tuukka Rask is back with the Boston Bruins, and the Bud Light jokes keep flowing.

The veteran goalie has signed a one-year contract with a $1 million salary cap hit, the team announced Tuesday.

Back in August, Rask told WEEI's The Greg Hill Show that he would be a cheap addition to the Bruins roster when he was ready to return from rehabbing his surgically repaired hip. He also joked that he would play for $250,000 and free Bud Light.

He's going to make more than $250,000 in his return to the Bruins, and we'll have to see about the Bud Light. That said, Bud Light did take the opportunity Tuesday to offer Rask -- in a joking manner, of course -- "a significant amount of beer" for accomplishing the following tasks.

If Rask wins a Stanley Cup as the Bruins' starting goalie, he'll never have to buy another drink in Boston ever again. 

