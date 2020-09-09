PLYMOUTH

Beefalo That Escaped Meat Processing Plant on the Loose in CT

Police in Plymouth continue their attempts to capture a loose beefalo, who they have named Buddy, after the animal escaped a meat processing facility several weeks ago.

The search for Buddy became a public safety concern when he began wandering out of the woods and was seen near a major thoroughfare in the area of Route 72 and Judd Road.

Police said the beefalo, a cross between bison and domestic cattle, came from a farm in Becket, Massachusetts and escaped a meat processing facility in Plymouth, Connecticut in August.

Buddy is about 2,000 pounds and can be highly aggressive, police warned. To capture him, searchers have been leaving out grain near a trailer. The plan, police said, is to build a fence in the area he has been feeding, and hopefully catch him.

The beefalo has been spotted on trail cameras in a resident's backyard.

Once captured, Buddy will be sent to the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida.

Beefalo Update:The Plymouth Police Union is happy to announce the animal sanctuary Buddy the Beefalo will be...

Posted by Plymouth Police Department on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

If you see him, call the Plymouth Police Department 860-589-7779 or call 911.

