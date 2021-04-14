PLYMOUTH

Buddy the Beefalo Captured in Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna

Buddy the beefalo
Plymouth Police

Plymouth police have announced that they've caught Buddy the Beefalo after several months of searching.

Buddy, a name police chose for the animal, is a beefalo, which is a cattle-bison hybrid that is raised for its meat. Buddy had been brought from a farm in Becket, Massachusetts, and escaped a meat processing facility in Plymouth, Connecticut.

Buddy has been the talk of Plymouth since August 2020.

"His capture was the result of a community effort from spotting him, feeding him throughout the winter and to the experts who were able to make the final capture," the police department said on Facebook.

Police said Buddy will be heading to Massachusetts for a full veterinary exam. From there, he will be transported to Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida.

"Without everyone’s donations this would not be possible. Thank you for all your continued support and we wish Buddy safe travels and happy life," the Facebook post read.

The search for the animal became a public safety concern when Buddy began wandering out of the woods and toward a major thoroughfare in the area of Route 72 and Judd Road.

