Buffalo fans have new billboard near Gillette Stadium before Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Buffalo fans are very much ready for Sunday's Week 16 showdown between the Bills and New England Patriots are Gillette Stadium.

Bills fans recently won the FOX Sports NFL Ultimate Fan Bracket for the second consecutive year. The prize is having a billboard that says "Best Fans in Football" put any where of their choosing, and they've decided to place it on Route 1.

Given the location, many Patriots fans will see it on their way to Sunday's much-anticipated matchup.

The billboard is already up. Here's what it looks like:

Hey @BuffaloBills fans, IT'S BACK ðð

Your new "Best Fans In Football" billboard is even closer to Gillette Stadium than last year ð



- take a photo with it & tag us

- use the hashtag #FOXFanBracket



We will share our favorites! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gJMRUpSwFK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 20, 2021

The stakes couldn't be higher this weekend for both teams.

The winner will take control of first place in the AFC East and have an 88 percent chance or better (per FiveThirtyEight) to finish the season as division champions.

After the Bills lost in somewhat embarrassing fashion to the Patriots in Buffalo in Week 13, you can bet the team and its fans quite motivated to get some revenge Sunday afternoon.