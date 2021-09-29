Texas Apartment Building Collapses After Gas Explosion

What to Know Firefighters were investigating a gas leak when the explosion took place. Residents said a leak was noticed Tuesday night.

Four firefighters and three residents are hospitalized; three firefighters are in critical condition and one is stable. The residents are in fair condition.

Two-story apartment building partially collapses; adjacent buildings damaged.

Four firefighters and three residents were injured Wednesday morning in a natural gas explosion at a Southeast Dallas apartment building leading to a partial collapse. Three of the firefighters are said to be in critical condition.

Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue told NBC 5 that firefighters were called to the Highland Hills apartments at about 10:21 a.m. for a gas leak. Firefighters arrived and confirmed the smell of natural gas at a building near the entrance.

While firefighters were conducting their investigation, an explosion occurred leading to the partial collapse of one building and sending debris flying 20-30 yards away.

There were four firefighters, and three civilians, injured in the explosion. All seven were taken to a local hospital for evaluation of a variety of injuries.

Further details about the conditions of the injured firefighters are not yet known. Though Evans said, "When you are dealing with an explosion that can do that much damage to a two-story apartment building, you can only imagine what it can do to a human body."

The explosion caused a two-story building to partially collapse on one end. Windows on adjacent buildings have been blown out and bricks from the facade were knocked from the walls. The explosion caused substantial damage to the immediate area.

While the explosion appears to have damaged at least two other buildings, firefighters were able to put out the fire before it consumed the building or spread to adjacent buildings.

Dallas Fire-Rescue has brought their Urban Search and Rescue Team to the area to search the debris. No other injuries have been confirmed.

The community is located on the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive near the intersection of Simpson Stuart and Bonnie View roads and not far from Paul Quinn College.

It's not yet clear how many residences are affected by the explosion. It's also not yet clear if there is an active gas leak in the area. Oncor crews were seen at the complex late Wednesday morning.

This is a terrible situation. The scene remains active. Multiple crews are involved in the response, including Atmos. Please pray for our firefighters and for the civilians who have been injured. https://t.co/lCbLVGRFsb — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) September 29, 2021

There is no information on what specifically caused the explosion. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the explosion will be a joint investigation involving DFR and multiple local, state, and federal agencies, to determine exactly what happened.

Evans added that it is extremely important people call 911 if they smell natural gas, saying "we have the equipment to investigate and determine where it is coming from."

Traffic along Highland Hills Drive has been blocked off.

Dozens of people were seen standing near the apartment buildings watching the situation unfold. The Red Cross is headed to the area to help displaced residents.

