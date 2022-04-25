gardner airport

Pilot Reports Plane Hit by Gunshot at Gardner Airport

Massachusetts State Police confirmed the plane's gas tank was damaged and leaking, but troopers could not immediately confirm the cause

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Authorities are investigating after a pilot reported his plane was damaged by what he believed to be a gunshot while landing at Gardner Municipal Airport in Massachusetts on Monday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the pilot reported that he believed the single-engine Cessna 172 was hit by a gunshot. After landing it was determined that the plane's gas tank was damaged and leaking, but troopers said they could not immediately confirm the damage was caused by a bullet.

No injuries have been reported.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office and FAA are investigating.

The FAA confirmed they are investigating reports of a bullet hole in a gas tank.

Images from Skyranger show a significant law enforcement presence at the airport.

More details were not immediately available.

NBC10 Boston & NECN have a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

gardner airportPOLICEbreakingTempletongardner municipal airport
