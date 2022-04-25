Pilot Reports Plane Hit by Gunshot at Gardner Airport

Authorities are investigating after a pilot reported his plane was damaged by what he believed to be a gunshot while landing at Gardner Municipal Airport in Massachusetts on Monday.
According to Massachusetts State Police, the pilot reported that he believed the single-engine Cessna 172 was hit by a gunshot. After landing it was determined that the plane's gas tank was damaged and leaking, but troopers said they could not immediately confirm the damage was caused by a bullet.
No injuries have been reported.
The Worcester County District Attorney's Office and FAA are investigating.
The FAA confirmed they are investigating reports of a bullet hole in a gas tank.
Images from Skyranger show a significant law enforcement presence at the airport.
More details were not immediately available.
NBC10 Boston & NECN have a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.