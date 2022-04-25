Pilot Reports Plane Hit by Gunshot at Gardner Airport

Authorities are investigating after a pilot reported his plane was damaged by what he believed to be a gunshot while landing at Gardner Municipal Airport in Massachusetts on Monday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the pilot reported that he believed the single-engine Cessna 172 was hit by a gunshot. After landing it was determined that the plane's gas tank was damaged and leaking, but troopers said they could not immediately confirm the damage was caused by a bullet.

No injuries have been reported.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office and FAA are investigating.

The FAA confirmed they are investigating reports of a bullet hole in a gas tank.

Images from Skyranger show a significant law enforcement presence at the airport.

More details were not immediately available.

