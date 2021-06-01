Bullet holes were found at the State Capitol in Hartford on Tuesday morning and there is a heavy police presence.

Capitol police said the holes, which appear to be from bullets, were found in windows on the south side of the Capitol Building at 9:15 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Brian Foley, the assistant to the commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said Capitol police noticed damage to the building and contacted state police.

The Central District Major Crime Squad responded, an intelligence agency is also looking around and evidence will be sent to the state lab for analysis, he said.

Foley said the shots could have been fired overnight over the Memorial Day weekend.

Capitol Avenue in Hartford was closed between Trinity and Broad streets, but has since reopened.

#BREAKING: @CTCapitolPolice confirm around 9:15 am today what appears to be multiple bullet holes were discovered in the windows of the south side of the Capitol Building.



State Capitol Police and State Police investigating. No one was injured. https://t.co/Pe5oAHbGqJ — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) June 1, 2021

Photos: Bullet Holes Found at CT State Capitol

A few holes are visible in a light and glass doors of the building.

State police said the State Police Central District Major Crime Squad is assisting with the investigation. Police are looking into all possibilities.

Hartford police are also investigating.

Gov. Ned Lamont said it appears to be a random act.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of it,” Lamont said.

Police in Southington are investigating at least seven incidents in which gunshots were fired at several locations in town. They arrested a suspect and said the locations seem to have been targeted.

Foley was asked Tuesday if the gunshots at the state Capitol might be connected.

“That absolutely remains a possibility,” Foley said, adding that investigators are not ruling that out.

“We’re not ruling anything out at this point because it’s too early, “ he said.

Legislators arrived for a session of the House of Representatives to find a large police presence outside the Capitol, which opened in 1872.

The building remains closed to the public because of continuing COVID-19 protocols. Only lawmakers, staff and media are allowed inside.

The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn its regular session on June 9.