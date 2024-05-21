Charter bus heading from Boston to New York crashes off Interstate 91 in Connecticut

A charter bus driver was reportedly avoiding a large animal before a crash off of Interstate 91 South in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said the charter bus was traveling from Boston to New York City when it went off of the highway and into the marsh.

UrbanXpress Charter, whose bus was involved in the incident, said the driver was avoiding a large animal.

At the time of the crash, about 19 people were reportedly on board the bus and everyone was able to get off of the bus on their own.

One person was transported to the hospital to be treated for a minor injury, fire officials said. According to UrbanXpress Charter, no one was injured.

The right shoulder on the southbound side of the highway is currently closed between exits 9 and 8.

The right lane was previously closed, but has since reopened.

A transit bus was brought in to bring the passengers to the Union Avenue train station so they can be put onto a new bus.