Bus transporting Greenwich, Conn. students drives the wrong way on I-95

A bus transporting Greenwich freshman football players home from a game went the wrong way on Interstate 95 Monday night.

The school district said it happened in the Norwalk area on I-95. The bus driver needed to re-enter the highway because of heavy traffic and detours, but did so in the wrong direction.

Officials described the incident as disturbing, and said they're lucky there was very little oncoming traffic. No one was hurt.

Witnesses told school officials that the bus made a U-turn and proceeded back down the exit ramp after realizing what happened.

"We made it very clear to the bus company, First Student, that this is extremely unacceptable and demanded a full investigation," school officials said in a statement to families.

The district is requesting a GPS review of video footage from the bus. They also insisted that the bus driver not transport students on any long routes after school hours, pending the results of an investigation.

Depending on what the investigation finds, the school district said an "intensive re-training will be conducted."

They've also asked First Student to be proactive with additional training for their drivers to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the bus company but has not yet heard back.