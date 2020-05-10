Mother's Day

Businesses Adjust to Mother’s Day During Pandemic

Many florists have stopped taking orders for Mother’s Day altogether because they are sold out.

Cards, flowers, all things we’re used to seeing on Mother’s Day. But this isn’t an average Mother’s Day thanks to COVID-19.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has allowed florists and a some other non-essential businesses to open — on a remote basis — in time for Mother’s Day, but some business owners say it wasn’t enough time to prepare.

So some businesses, like Monument restaurant in Charlestown, are getting creative to make Mother’s Day special. They’ve partnered with a local florist, Junebug, to create dozens of pre-ordered breakfast in a box packages: meals with flowers.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 18 hours ago

US Virus Updates: 3 White House Virus Task Force to Quarantine; Obama Bashes Trump

coronavirus pandemic 15 hours ago

Obama Lashes Out at Trump in Call With Supporters

Elsewhere, Herbert Berg Florist in Worcester says demand is too high because they’re short staffed and have a limited supply. 

Many florists have stopped taking orders for Mother’s Day altogether because they are sold out. Central Square Florist in Cambridge is one of the few we could find that are still taking orders and delivering.

SRV Restaurant in Boston says the pandemic hit the restaurant industry hard, which is already an fragile industry in good times. Doing takeout is helping them stay afloat.

This article tagged under:

Mother's Day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us