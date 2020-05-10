Businesses Adjust to Mother’s Day During Pandemic

Cards, flowers, all things we’re used to seeing on Mother’s Day. But this isn’t an average Mother’s Day thanks to COVID-19.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has allowed florists and a some other non-essential businesses to open — on a remote basis — in time for Mother’s Day, but some business owners say it wasn’t enough time to prepare.

So some businesses, like Monument restaurant in Charlestown, are getting creative to make Mother’s Day special. They’ve partnered with a local florist, Junebug, to create dozens of pre-ordered breakfast in a box packages: meals with flowers.

Elsewhere, Herbert Berg Florist in Worcester says demand is too high because they’re short staffed and have a limited supply.

Many florists have stopped taking orders for Mother’s Day altogether because they are sold out. Central Square Florist in Cambridge is one of the few we could find that are still taking orders and delivering.

SRV Restaurant in Boston says the pandemic hit the restaurant industry hard, which is already an fragile industry in good times. Doing takeout is helping them stay afloat.