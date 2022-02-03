Businesses Evacuated, Outages After Power Lines Catch Fire in Tyngsborough, Mass.

A fire on electrical wires in Tyngsborough, Mass. caused what police described as a large power outage at the center of town Thursday night.

Police said electrical wires and a telephone pole caught fire on Middlesex Road near Mutual Oil. Nearby businesses were evacuated and the road was closed while crews responded to make repairs.

The power outages is in the area near the Tyngsborough Bridge, police said.

National Grid was reported at least 40 customers without power in town.

We are aware of a large power outage at the center of town in the area of Middlesex Road surrounding the Tyngsboro bridge area... National grid crews are responding, and are working to repair the issue as soon as possible — Tyngsborough Police (@TyngsboroughPD) February 3, 2022

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.