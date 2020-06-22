Boston Business Journal

Businesses Frustrated by Delay in Phase 3 of Mass. Reopening

The move will keep museums, movie theaters, gyms and many tourist attractions closed for at least two more weeks

By Greg Ryan, Boston Business Journal Law and Money Reporter

Casey Germann/Boston Business Journal

Some business leaders are frustrated with Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to push off the third phase of the reopening the economy, a move that will keep museums, movie theaters, gyms and many tourist attractions closed for at least two more weeks.

The governor surprised many in the business community when he said Friday that Phase 3 would not begin until at least July 6. Under the administration’s original timeline, the earliest Phase 3 could start was June 29. Considering Phase 2 started on the timeline’s earliest possible date, businesses had been hoping for that June 29 reopening.

But Baker wants two full weeks to gauge the effect of indoor dining on COVID-19 rates. “I’m just going to say, point blank, that indoor dining starts on Monday... We want two weeks of indoor dining-out data, period," he said.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal

