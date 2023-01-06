Calamari Bruschetta Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
3 TBS Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
2 anchovy filets, packed in oil and chopped
½ cup white wine
½ cup clam juice (optional)
1 TBS Calabrian Chilies, more or less to taste & chopped
1 14oz can San Marzano tomatoes, whole & peeled
1 -1 ½ lbs. squid, tubes and tentacles, tentacles kept intact, and tubes sliced cross-wise into ¾” rings
Salt & Pepper to taste
Baguette
PREPARATION:
- In a large sauté pan over medium heat, add the extra virgin olive oil and sauté the garlic. When the garlic is fragrant and has a kiss of golden-brown color, add the anchovy and gently mash with the back of a wooden spoon. It will easily break apart and disperse delicious flavor.
- Deglaze with white wine. Add a little splash of clam juice.
- Add Calabrian chilies and tomatoes. Let the sauce simmer on medium-low for about 10 minutes.
- Add the squid. Simmer for about 8 minutes until the squid is cooked through. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve over a grilled baguette drizzled with olive oil on a rimmed plate.