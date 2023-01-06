Calamari Bruschetta Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

3 TBS Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 anchovy filets, packed in oil and chopped

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

½ cup white wine

½ cup clam juice (optional)

1 TBS Calabrian Chilies, more or less to taste & chopped

1 14oz can San Marzano tomatoes, whole & peeled

1 -1 ½ lbs. squid, tubes and tentacles, tentacles kept intact, and tubes sliced cross-wise into ¾” rings

Salt & Pepper to taste

Baguette

PREPARATION:

In a large sauté pan over medium heat, add the extra virgin olive oil and sauté the garlic. When the garlic is fragrant and has a kiss of golden-brown color, add the anchovy and gently mash with the back of a wooden spoon. It will easily break apart and disperse delicious flavor. Deglaze with white wine. Add a little splash of clam juice. Add Calabrian chilies and tomatoes. Let the sauce simmer on medium-low for about 10 minutes. Add the squid. Simmer for about 8 minutes until the squid is cooked through. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over a grilled baguette drizzled with olive oil on a rimmed plate.

Watch below to make this recipe step-by-step with Anna Rossi!

Anna Rossi shares two delicious and simple ways you can make one of her favorites from the sea, squid.