car crash

Calif. Woman Dies in Crash on I-190 in Mass.

The woman who died was not immediately identified

By Asher Klein

Police line do not cross
Getty Images (File)

A woman from Southern California died in a crash on Interstate 190 in Massachusetts on Monday, police said.

The woman, a 63-year-old from Pasadena, died before Massachusetts State Police arrived at the scene in Lancaster, officials said. People in another vehicle in the crash were taken to a local hospital and expected to survive their injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It wasn't immediately clear what took place in the crash, reported about 10:35 a.m. The northbound side of the highway was closed for about 90 minutes while investigators examined the scene and it was cleaned up, police said.

The woman who died was not immediately identified.

U.S. & World

Omicron Variant 8 hours ago

Biden: Omicron Variant Is Cause for Concern, Not Panic

holiday shopping 7 hours ago

Shipping Deadlines: Here's When to Send Via FedEx, UPS and the Postal Service For the Holidays

State police were continuing to investigate the crash.

This article tagged under:

car crashMassachusetts State PoliceLancasterPasadenaI-190
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us