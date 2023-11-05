Calls for ceasefire grow in Massachusetts

It has been almost a month since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, prompting the official declaration of war.

Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strike came as Israel said it would press on with its offensive to crush the territory's Hamas rulers, despite U.S. appeals for a pause to get aid to desperate civilians.

The soaring death toll in Gaza has sparked growing international anger, with tens of thousands from Washington to Berlin taking to the streets Saturday to demand an immediate cease-fire.

In Massachusetts, there's a Pro-Palestinian Rally in Braintree and a Rally for Israel in Brookline later today. The local Jewish community is calling for unwavering support for Israel, while Palestinians are condemning what they are calling a genocide against their people.

Israel has rejected the idea of halting its offensive, even for brief humanitarian pauses proposed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his current tour of the region. Instead, it said that Hamas was “encountering the full force” of its troops.

Just yesterday, the Israeli military and Hezbollah exchanged fire along the Lebanon border. Hamas and Hezbollah are allies, and the leader of the militant group is threatening further escalation.