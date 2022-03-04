California Department of Transportation Crews Blast Massive Boulder Blocking Highway

Travel through the Sierra Nevada overnight Friday was disrupted by a massive boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 at Echo Summit.

Caltrans said crews worked through the night using large drilling tools to prepare to blow up the rock.

A rock slide crashed down and closed both directions of Highway 50 at Echo Summit Thursday.

Highway 50 was closed around 6 p.m. Thursday due to the rock slide. Crews were scheduled to perform blasting operations Friday morning and repair a guard rail damaged by the rocks.

Caltrans deemed the roadway conditions safe for motorists around 3 p.m. and the highway reopened.

Motorists should allow at least one-hour extra travel time to reach South Lake Tahoe. Alternate routes available on the Caltrans website.