Cam Newton Expected to Return to Patriots Practice Thursday

That would put the star quarterback on track to start Sunday's game against the Broncos

Quarterback Cam Newton is expected to return to practice after spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN's Field Yates said practicing Thursday would put Newton on track to start on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The Boston Globe reports that star cornerback Stephon Gilmore is also expected back at practice on Thursday.

Newton has been away from the team since reports surfaced of his positive COVID-19 test on Oct. 3. Gilmore's positive test on Oct. 7 partly led to the postponement of the Patriots' Week 5 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos. Now, both of New England's stars appear to be on track to suit up vs. the Broncos this Sunday.

Thursday’s practice at Gillette Stadium will mark the Patriots' first in-person meeting since their Week 5 matchup was rescheduled for Week 6.

