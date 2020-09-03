Your browser does not support iframes.

NFL rumors: Cam Newton named Patriots' starting QB and an offensive captain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have a starting quarterback to begin the post-Tom Brady era, and it's Cam Newton.

The Boston Globe's Jim McBride was the first to report that Newton was named the starter. McBride noted that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made the announcement in a team meeting Thursday.

It's not a surprise that Newton won the QB competition against Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Newton is a former MVP, and if healthy, is still capable of being a top-tier quarterback. Newton also had a strong training camp.

Winning the quarterback battle isn't the only piece of good news for Newton.

ESPN's Field Yates reported that Newton, running back James White and center David Andrews were voted the three offensive captains.

In addition to being named the Patriots' starting QB, as @globejimmcbride reported, Cam Newton was voted one of three Patriots' offensive captains (James White & David Andrews).



A testament to the immediate mark he's made as a leader in just over two months in New England. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 3, 2020

Newton signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in June after being released by the Carolina Panthers in March.

The Patriots will open the 2020 NFL season with a Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13.