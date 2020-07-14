Cam Newton Opens Up About Replacing Brady, Playing for Belichick

I don't know when we'll get to hear from Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. My suspicion is it will be later rather than sooner.

But everything we've wondered since the Patriots signed him? Everything we've theorized might change with the Patriots offense? Everything we wondered about Newton following Tom Brady?

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Newton hit it during a YouTube show with Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and Todd Gurley that posted on Monday.

The hour-long program jumps from topic to topic and it's not until about the 34-minute mark where Newton begins discussing joining the Patriots.

After a little talk about motivation (we knew he was motivated) and perceived disrespect (also knew that), Newton hit on actual football and succeeding Tom Brady in what I thought was the meatiest part of the piece.

"We have to talk about the elephant in the room," said Newton. "And it's like, ‘You know who you coming after?' And it's like, ‘Yeah. Great.'

"What he was, what he is? Is great. Needs no … even … talking about it.

"But one thing about it though, ‘Coach (Josh) McDaniels, you able to call some stuff you ain't ever been able to call now. You getting a dog. You getting one of these ticked off dogs too, that like bruh."

Newton began pretending to read off a sheet of paper.

"And I'm looking at the schedule like, "Who we playing? THAT team passed on me. THAT team passed on me, they coulda came and got me. THEY hollered at me. I even asked my agent, like, ‘Yo what's up with …" Bro. I'm gonna take this time with the COVID and I'm gonna commit to myself."

Newton also related how he got the news the Patriots were coming after him.

"My agent hit me, I was - no cap - I was working out and he was like, ‘Hey man, we just got interest from a team.'

"And I'm like, ‘OK, who?'

"And he was like New ENGLAND …"

The camera cuts to Beckham, who sits up straight in his chair.

Newton continued, "I said, ‘Hold on. How, how is me and Belichick gonna mesh? You know what I'm saying?' "

"That was the first thing I thought!" Cruz interjected.

"Because it's like perception…" said Newton.

OBJ then cut in with a minute-long verbal journey to nowhere before concluding with, "So for me, watching you and now to feel that vindication and to be going to Belichick, there is no, like, ‘How is it gonna work?' For me, all he wanna do is put you in a position to succeed and I'm happy to see it."

Cam Newton opens up about replacing Tom Brady, excitement about Patriots offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston