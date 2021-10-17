Cam Newton Says He Still Wants to Play Football, Has Received Offers

Newton still wants to play football, says he has received offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton had plenty to get off his chest in his latest "Funky Friday" video.

The former New England Patriots quarterback spent nine minutes discussing his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccination and confirming he got the shot. He also reiterated he hopes to continue playing in the NFL.

"Cam, do you still want to play football? Is it still there? There's two things with that. Number one, hell yeah I wanna still play football. I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I've been doing since I was seven years old," Newton said. "But also, it's like, bro I'm so much more than a football player. Like, respect me as such. ...

"I'm just waiting on the right opportunity. And you're probably asking yourself, 'Don't nobody want Cam.' That's a lie, I've been getting offers. But the realization of it is, it has to be right."

Newton was released before the 2021 NFL season after battling with rookie Mac Jones during training camp for the starting role. The 2015 MVP went 7-8 as the Patriots' starting quarterback last season and failed to clinch a playoff berth.

It's unclear at this point if Newton would accept a backup QB role. If so, he'd be a great fit for a number of teams in need of depth at the position. If the 32-year-old's mind is set on starting, he'll have a far tougher time finding a new home. Few teams are in desperate need of a mid-season quarterback change, though teams with injuries such as the Seattle Seahawks could come calling.

Newton threw for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions with New England in 2020. He also rushed for 592 yards and 12 TDs.