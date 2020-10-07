Cam Newton Shares Message After Patriots' Latest Positive COVID Test

Newton sends COVID-19 PSA after Pats' latest positive test originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As COVID-19 continues to impact the New England Patriots, Cam Newton wants his followers to be vigilant.

Shortly after reports surfaced Wednesday that Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, Newton tweeted a reminder to "wear your mask" and "keep your distance."

WEAR YOUR MASK • KEEP YOUR DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/0IBolQt3rx — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) October 7, 2020

Newton is very familiar with COVID-19 after testing positive for the coronavirus last Friday.

The Patriots quarterback reportedly was asymptomatic as of Monday, but it's possible he could have spread the virus to his teammates, as Gilmore reportedly was deemed a "close contact" of Newton's over the weekend.

If Newton indeed is asymptomatic, he'll need two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart as well as clearance from a team physician to return to the team.

There are plenty of unknowns at the moment, though, including whether the Patriots will play Sunday against the Broncos after now having three players hit the COVID-19/reserve list within the past five days.