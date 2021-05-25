Cam Newton Shares Workout Video as QB Aims to ‘Rebuild Fundamentals,' Per Report

Newton shares workout video as QB reportedly rebuilds 'fundamentals' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Every NFL player tries to get better in the offseason, and it's obvious where Cam Newton needs to improve.

The New England Patriots quarterback struggled mightily as a passer last season, throwing for just 2,657 yards (by far his lowest in a full season) with eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in 15 games.

After that underwhelming campaign, Newton apparently is getting back to the basics. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the 32-year-old QB is "working with a throwing coach" this offseason to "rebuild some of his fundamentals."

It may be a while before we see if Newton's work pays off, and if his in-game throwing motion looks any different as a result. But the veteran QB did share a video from a recent workout in Los Angeles over the weekend that features him making a few throws.

The "action" starts around the two-minute mark -- that's star Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the backwards hat catching warmup passes from Newton -- and we only see Newton make a few throws on air.

But Newton does appear to be focused on his mechanics during the workout by holding his follow-through and being deliberate in his motions.

Newton will need that attention to detail this summer as he tries to fend off rookie Mac Jones for the starting QB job. There's reason to suggest the three-time Pro Bowler can bounce back in 2021, though: Unlike last year when he joined the Patriots in July, Newton has a full offseason to prepare for the season and should be more comfortable with the playbook.

He's also another year removed from a foot injury that cost him all but two games in 2019. As throwing coach Tom House recently explained to our Tom E. Curran on the Patriots Talk Podcast, Newton's improved health should help him as a passer this season.

"What people don't realize is Cam has been injured. He hasn't had the ability to work on mechanics like he should or could have because his health was an issue," House said.

" ... Cam will throw the ball better this year than he did last year. He was in a reframing, a repatterning mode during the COVID stuff and because of the all the weird, unpredictable things, wasn't able to focus on mechanics as much as he should. Don't bet against him because he's physically one of the best athletes I've ever been around."