Cam Newton's Father Shares COVID-19 Update on Patriots QB

Newton's father shares COVID-19 update on Pats QB amid new report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday brought a mixed bag on the Cam Newton health front.

The Patriots quarterback still is on New England's COVID-19/reserve list after testing positive for the virus on Friday, Oct. 2.

Newton reportedly didn't display any symptoms of COVID-19 last week, and in a recent interview with ABC 11's Bridget Condon, Newton's father, Cecil, said his son still is asymptomatic.

“I was asking him about his immune system and how he felt and whether the symptoms were fever, chills, headaches, coughs, that kind of stuff,” Cecil Newton told Condon "He had none of the symptoms, so I think he’ll be able to combat his way through it."

That's encouraging news. However, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Newton still tested positive for COVID-19 late this week and has yet to return two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, which would clear him to return to the team.

Cecil Newton and Glazer can both be right, as you can still test positive for COVID-19 without displaying symptoms.

Cam Newton missed the Patriots' Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but New England's Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos reportedly has been moved to Week 6.

So, if he's able to test negative twice over the next week (at least 24 hours apart), he could return to action next Sunday.

Cecil Newton said he doesn't know how Newton contracted the virus but believes his son followed all the right protocols.

"You just never know where you get it from," Cecil said. " ... He says he'd been social distancing before (his positive test) and afterwards, and so have I. But who knows where it comes from?"