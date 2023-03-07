MBTA Transit Police

Cambridge Man Charged With Committing ‘Lewd Act' in Front of Red Line Passenger

The 23-year-old suspect was believed to be the same one from similar incidents, authorities said

By Matt Fortin

A Cambridge, Massachusetts, man was arrested after committing what MBTA Transit Police described as a "lewd act" onboard a Red Line train on Monday, according to a news release from the agency.

At around 9:30 a.m. Monday, a man sat across from a female passenger on a Red Line train from JFK-UMass to Quincy Center Station and committed a "lewd act," according to transit police. The man was said to be staring and laughing at the female passenger while doing so, and she took the man's photo, police said.

Service was held at Quincy Center after T authorities were notified of the situation, and the female passenger showed officers the photo she took of the man, according to the release.

Officers were able to find the man based on the photos, according to the release, and he was taken into custody.

The MBTA Transit Police identified the suspect as Calebre Predelus, 23, of Cambridge, who detectives have alleged is the same suspect from other similar incidents on the MBTA, the release said.

Predelus was taken to transit police headquarters for booking.

