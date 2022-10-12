Boston Business Journal

Cambridge's Tatte Bakery Is Growing Its D.C.-Area Footprint

By Daniel J. Sernovitz

Tatte Bakery & Cafe is planning a new location in Old Town Alexandria, its second in Northern Virginia, as the fast-growing business founded by pastry chef and restaurateur Tzurit Or continues to expand its footprint across the Greater Washington D.C. area.

The bakery has leased the former SunTrust Bank branch at 515 King St., the four-story office-and-retail building that Douglas Development Corp. acquired in May from Brookfield Properties. It’s the latest in a string of new locations for Tatte, which also has a bakery in Clarendon and several more in the works at locations including Foggy Bottom and Upper Northwest D.C.

