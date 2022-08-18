Can Boston Support Two Luxury Shopping Neighborhoods? Experts Say Yes

For decades, Boston's Back Bay — home to Newbury Street and two malls — was the leading destination for high-end shopping in the city. Recently, a new retail hub has popped up, in the South Boston Seaport District, and it's evolved into the next high-end hot spot.

But the growth of one neighborhood hasn't come at the expense of the other: The Back Bay has retained its reputation, say experts, with its large assortment of shops and restaurants and central location.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal