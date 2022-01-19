Canadian Restaurant Ordered to Close After Accepting Dog Photos Instead of Vaccine Proof

A Canadian restaurant was ordered to temporarily cease its indoor dining services after allowing customers to present dog photos instead of proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or negative test results, health officials said.
Alberta Health Services issued the closure order Friday after it investigated complaints about the Granary Kitchen in Red Deer, the agency said
Two investigators posing as customers entered Granary Kitchen separately and at different times after providing photos and personal identification to restaurant staff, the agency said in the order.
"In both instances, facility staff used a tablet to make it appear as if they were scanning a QR code when in fact the staff member was presented with a photograph of a dog," the agency said. "The staff member then proceeded to ask the test shopper for personal identification and offered dine in services."