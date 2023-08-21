Cannabis delivery firms in Mass. seek immediate rule change

Cannabis delivery entrepreneurs have been pushing regulators to change the state's two-driver rule for years, and when the rule was put on the agenda for this month's Cannabis Control Commission meeting, some thought it meant changes were finally coming.
But, once again, no progress was made, and no progress is expected to come for at least a few more months, leaving delivery companies saying they're fed up with regulators.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal