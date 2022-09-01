Boston Business Journal

Cannabis Leaders Petition for Changes to Mass. Rules Around Delivery

By Cassie McGrath

A group of cannabis industry leaders are asking the state to update regulations on marijuana delivery that they say creates "undue burdens" on such businesses.

The business leaders created a petition to the Cannabis Control Commission focused on two main rules they want changed to make cannabis delivery businesses more efficient and profitable. One stipulates that two drivers must be present for all cannabis deliveries, and the other allows communities to ban deliveries.

