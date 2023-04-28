Cannabis Shop Battles Malden in ‘Precedent-Setting Case' Over Zoning

The owners of a dispensary trying to open in Malden have filed a lawsuit accusing the city of creating zoning laws that they say make it nearly impossible to open their business.
The owners of Benevolent Botanicals, a proposed cannabis shop, point to two zoning laws that the City Council voted for in the summer of 2018: one related to primary-use occupancy, and another related to buffer zones. The lawsuit has the potential to set a precedent for how cities and towns in Massachusetts can zone — and therefore regulate — the establishment of cannabis businesses.
