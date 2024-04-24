Animals and Wildlife

Rescuers save 10 of 11 dolphins in mass stranding on Cape Cod

One of the dolphins died during the rescue, but the rest were able to be released together, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare

By Asher Klein

International Fund for Animal Welfare workers attend to a stranded dolphin in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
Courtesy IFAW

Rescuers were able to save 10 of 11 dolphins that were stranded in shallow water on Cape Cod Tuesday, according to an animal welfare group.

Eight of the dolphins were found in Wellfleet's Duck Creek, three in a hook-shaped part of Herring Creek where dolphin strandings are common, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare. One of the dolphins died during the rescue, but the rest were able to be released together.

"While the dolphins suffered from stress related to the stranding, we're very optimistic and full of hope for their return to deeper waters," IFAW stranding biologist Lauren Cooley said in a statement.

International Fund for Animal Welfare workers attend to a stranded dolphin in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
Courtesy IFAW
International Fund for Animal Welfare workers attend to a stranded dolphin in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It took about 45 people to rescue the dolphins from the mud, according IFAW, a nonprofit that's established a base on the Cape to assist with dolphin strandings.

More Cape Cod dolphin stranding news

Cape Cod Mar 26

Dolphin stranded on Cape Cod released after stay at new rescue facility

Dec 20, 2023

Stranded dolphins rescued on Cape Cod, released off Provincetown

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us