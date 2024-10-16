Cape Cod woman, 1-year-old daughter, die in Upstate New York house fire

A Cape Cod woman and her one-year-old daughter were killed in a fire in a rural, Upstate New York town over the weekend, according to a news release from New York State Police.

Shannon Hubbard, 35, of Brewster, Massachusetts, died following the fire on Sunday night, police announced. The Cape Cod Chronicle identified Hubbard as a Chatham Elementary School teacher.

Authorities responded Sunday night to a house fire in Clinton, New York, on Clinton Hollow Road. The person who called in the fire was outside of the home when first responders arrived, police said.

Firefighters couldn't go into the house until mutual aid from another department arrived.

Responders got Hubbard, as well as her two children, out of the house.

A 39-year-old man and a three-year-old boy were taken to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Shannon Hubbard and her young daughter were pronounced dead at other hospitals, police said.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.