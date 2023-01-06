Caper-Churri Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup fresh parsley, coarsely chopped and lightly packed

3 TBS capers, drained

1 clove garlic

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

1/2 tsp fennel pollen

3 TBS red wine vinegar

1/3 + cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

PREPARATION:

Reserve 1 TBS caper. In a food processor, combine parsley, 2TBS capers, garlic, fennel pollen, red wine vinegar, and olive oil. Pulse for 15 seconds. Taste. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Pour into a serving bowl and add the reserved capers. *This is delicious drizzled-over sausage bread as well as steak, pork chops, white fish, and crispy skin-on chicken thighs.

Watch below to make this step-by-step with Anna Rossi!

Anna Rossi shows us how to make this delicious comfort food dish that's amped up with spicy sausage flavor.