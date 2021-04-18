Capitals' Tom Wilson Downplays Hit on Bruins' Sean Kuraly: ‘He's Fine'

Tom Wilson downplays hit on Sean Kuraly as 'nothing play' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It wouldn't be a Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals game without a controversial Tom Wilson hit.

The Capitals winger -- who was suspended seven games earlier this season for an brutal hit on Brandon Carlo that sidelined the Bruins defenseman for more than three weeks -- hit another Boston player up high during Sunday's game at TD Garden.

Here's the play in question: Wilson caught Bruins center Sean Kuraly with an elbow to the head early in the third period of Boston's 6-3 win.

While Kuraly went to the dressing room after the hit, no penalty was called on the play. Kuraly returned to the bench minutes later and appeared to be OK.

Considering Wilson's track record, some wondered if Sunday's hit on Kuraly was the latest dirty play for a skater with five suspensions to his name since 2017.

The 27-year-old didn't see anything wrong with his hit, though.

Are we serious? I'm not even going to talk about it. It's a nothing play. He's fine. That's it. Tom Wilson on the Kuraly hit, via NBCS Washington's JJ Regan

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy actually sided with Wilson, labeling the veteran's hit as "incidental."

"Kuraly was on his way down and Wilson was actually just prepared to hit him," Cassidy told reporters after the game. “I thought that one was one of those incidental (hits). ... There’s not much you can do once a guy starts tumbling down."

Indeed, Wilson's hit was far from the dirtiest play of Sunday's game. Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway earned that distinction with a nasty hit on Jarred Tinordi in the third period that bloodied the Bruins defenseman.

Hathaway was given a game misconduct for the hit and could be hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety in the near future, while Tinordi left the ice and didn't return.

Wilson likely won't face any discipline for his hit on Kuraly, which didn't result in injury. But his history as an enforcer who often toes the line precedes him, so he may not get the benefit of the doubt in Bruins fans' eyes.

The B's and Capitals will battle for the final time May 11 in their regular-season finale, so expect more fireworks in that contest.