Capitals' Zdeno Chara Reacts to Bruins Tribute in Return to TD Garden

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Chara reacts to B's tribute in return to TD Garden originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins welcomed their old captain back to TD Garden on Wednesday night when they hosted the Washington Capitals.

Zdeno Chara took the ice for his first game back in Boston since signing with Washington in December. While his return unfortunately had to be in an empty arena, Chara still was honored by the Bruins with a heartfelt tribute video that included highlights from his B's career and messages from fans.

Bean: Did B's make mistake letting Chara walk? It's complicated

Watch the video, and Chara's reaction, below:

It's clear Chara will always be one of the most beloved figures in Boston sports. You can count on a loud ovation for the 43-year-old defenseman when fans are finally back at TD Garden.

