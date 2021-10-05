U.S. Capitol Police pulled a man from a smoke-filled SUV after investigating a suspicious vehicle parked outside the Supreme Court building Tuesday morning, a day after the court reconvened for a new session.

A law enforcement team pulled a man, identified as Dale Paul Melvin, 55, from an SUV after an apparent controlled detonation, Capitol Police said.

"Everyone is safe," U.S. Capitol Police said. No weapons were found in the car.

About 9:30 a.m. Melvin parked illegally in front of the Supreme Court and refused to talk to officers, Capitol Police Deputy Chief Jason Bell said.

He allegedly said something to the effect of, “The time to talk is done," according to Bell.

About 11 a.m., Capitol Police said they moved to remove the suspect from the car, Bell said.

Video showed a puff of smoke rise from the front of the SUV after a loud bang resounded near the Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol.

Seconds later, the SUV door opened and a man in a white shirt started to emerge as more smoke poured out of the vehicle.

Law enforcement, evidently wearing tactical gear, quickly surrounded the man.

Video shows the man get pulled out and seemingly put on the ground before law enforcement officers walked him out of the area.

The investigation remains active, police said.

Police said they didn’t put out a statement about “disrupting” the vehicle because they didn’t want to reveal their methods.

Melvin is from rural Michigan, about 60 miles north of Detroit, police said.

People are asked to stay away from First Street NE near the building, Capitol Police said.

Police didn't immediately say what charges the man could face.

The court term that began Monday will include a number of hotly debated issues, including abortion, gun rights and taxpayer funding of religious schools.

Capitol Police are on high alert after supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, plus several other high-profile incidents near federal buildings this year.

In April, a U.S. Capitol Police officer died and another was badly injured when a man rammed a car into them at a barricade outside the Capitol. The suspect was fatally shot.

In August, a man drove a pickup truck onto a sidewalk outside the Library of Congress and claimed he had explosives, leading law enforcement to evacuate government buildings and nearby homes as they negotiated with the man.

That suspect was set to appear in court in D.C. on Tuesday.

