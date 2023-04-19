Capitol Riot

Capitol Rioter Who Was Armed With Gun Is Found Guilty on All Charges

Christopher Alberts was wearing a gas mask and a protective vest and had a backpack containing ready-to-eat meals and other materials

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A Jan. 6 rioter who admitted he was armed with a concealed gun during the attack on the Capitol was found guilty Wednesday on all nine charges he faced.

Christopher Alberts, of Maryland, was arrested with a weapon on the night of Jan. 6 after having spent several hours on the Capitol grounds.

He was wearing a gas mask and a protective vest and had a backpack containing ready-to-eat meals and other materials, including bungee cords.

After the verdict was read, Justice Department prosecutors sought to take Alberts into custody and keep him detained until his sentencing, which is scheduled for July 19. But Judge Christopher Cooper said that he would allow Alberts to remain on pretrial release until then.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Capitol Riot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us